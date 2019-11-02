AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth $21,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $13,744,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $10,767,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $412.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. AMERCO has a one year low of $319.51 and a one year high of $419.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.03.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

