American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 4,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $492,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 334,324 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

