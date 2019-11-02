American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,248. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

