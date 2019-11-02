American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. 5,323,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.03.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

