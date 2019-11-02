American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,696,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $375,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $253.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.79.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $149.24 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

