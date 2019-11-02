American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,908. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $79,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,803 shares of company stock worth $831,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Woodmark by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

