Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 982,400 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 275,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $190,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amerisafe by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,127,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amerisafe by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amerisafe by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Amerisafe by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 316,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

