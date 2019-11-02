AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

