Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ames National stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000. Ames National has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Ames National news, CFO John L. Pierschbacher acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,812.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,315 shares of company stock valued at $60,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ames National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.