AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 222043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.31.

The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $421,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AMETEK by 14.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 44.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

