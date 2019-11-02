AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded at ValuEngine

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AME. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Shares of AME stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after purchasing an additional 396,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,202,000 after purchasing an additional 749,865 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,234,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 251,218 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,789,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,363,000 after purchasing an additional 242,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

