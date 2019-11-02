Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Amiad Water Systems Ltd (LON:AFS) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), approximately 3,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 million and a PE ratio of 50.98.

About Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

