Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.12.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

