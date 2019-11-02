Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMPH stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $927.53 million, a PE ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $103,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,207.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,979 shares of company stock worth $7,405,413. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

