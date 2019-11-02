Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. 79,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,101. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

