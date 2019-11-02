Analysts Anticipate BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BBX Capital alerts:

BBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on BBX Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE:BBX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $434.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBX Capital (BBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBX Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBX Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.