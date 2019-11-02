Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,012,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,201,000 after buying an additional 3,413,272 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.58. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

