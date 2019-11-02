Analysts Expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.31. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

CVLT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. 624,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

