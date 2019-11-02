Analysts Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce sales of $69.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.10 million and the highest is $74.82 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $69.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $274.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.70 million to $287.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $277.66 million, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $293.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

