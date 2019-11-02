Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). Duluth reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 131,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,883. Duluth has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Duluth by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

