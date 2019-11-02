Analysts Set $10.67 Price Target for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,671,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,551. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

