Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $44.90

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ARMK traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,615. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 8.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

