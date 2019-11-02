Analysts Set Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target at $427.80

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $427.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACC. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $443.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $356.12 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.06 and its 200 day moving average is $471.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.56 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.