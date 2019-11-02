ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $516,963.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,801. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,524,000 after buying an additional 69,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 95,462 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.