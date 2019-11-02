Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 890.20 ($11.63). 1,682,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 881.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 877.89.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

