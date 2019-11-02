Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Stock Price Up 71.4%

Shares of Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX) rose 71.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 219,718 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,115% from the average daily volume of 18,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Apex Resources (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

