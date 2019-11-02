Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.40 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $678,713.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009943 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

