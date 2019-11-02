Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.15-0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $69.1-70.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on Appian and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Appian has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,270.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,693,120. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

