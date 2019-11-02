Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

AAPL stock opened at $255.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

