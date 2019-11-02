Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s 2nd Largest Position

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

