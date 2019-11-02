Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 43,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

