Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 43,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.