AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.80 EPS.

AptarGroup stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.