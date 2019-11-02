ARAW Market Capitalization Achieves $50,676.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, ARAW has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $50,676.00 and approximately $55,246.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.05678202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014890 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045858 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

