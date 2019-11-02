ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 3,242 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 349.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

