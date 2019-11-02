Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.87

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.87 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 315500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,382,000 after purchasing an additional 563,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $30,739,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 366,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

