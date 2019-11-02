Argus Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 858,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $11,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

