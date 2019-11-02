ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Announces Earnings Results

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of ARQL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. ArQule has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54.

Get ArQule alerts:

ARQL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.