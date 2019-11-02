Artfinity (AT) Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $35.52 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.52 or 0.05618229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014910 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,478,341 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

