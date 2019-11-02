Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 252,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,661. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.