Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 758,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,443.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.