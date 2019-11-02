Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 14.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.70, 138,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 54,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $3,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

