Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading 7.8% Higher

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.51, 767,322 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 352,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $393.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.