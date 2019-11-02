Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,489,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 532,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,197,000 after acquiring an additional 498,139 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 326,930 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,173,000 after acquiring an additional 321,954 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGO opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.68 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.26 per share, for a total transaction of $538,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 232,800 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 151,200 shares of company stock worth $6,915,452 and sold 50,986 shares worth $2,245,712. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

