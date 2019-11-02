Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Astea International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,880. Astea International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Get Astea International alerts:

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Siegel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Also, major shareholder David Kanen bought 48,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $260,221.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,920 shares of company stock worth $304,731. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.