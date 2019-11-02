Astec Industries’ (ASTE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTE. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Anderson bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

