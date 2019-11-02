AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,355.31 ($96.11).

Shares of LON AZN traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,465 ($97.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,616,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,086.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,593.51. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

