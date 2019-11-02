ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP Sells $122,360.00 in Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. ATN International Inc has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,985.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATN International Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ATN International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ATN International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in ATN International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATNI. National Securities began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.