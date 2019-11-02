Atonomi Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $123,813.00 and $214.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.61 or 0.05711893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014864 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045885 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

