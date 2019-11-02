AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 453,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,242.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 109.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 114.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

