Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.55

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.49. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 184,206 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Auckland International Airport’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

About Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.